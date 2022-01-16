Airlines hit hard as Omicron kills festive season tourism to SA for a year
'The ship has sailed and the damage has been done'
16 January 2022 - 07:00
Airlines reported relatively solid domestic travel over the festive period but it was below expectations and not enough to ease the pain of SA losing its international inbound tourism season.
The recovery of inbound leisure travel was effectively delayed for a year when countries around the world placed SA on their red list over Omicron, says one airline CEO...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now