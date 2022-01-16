Business Airlines hit hard as Omicron kills festive season tourism to SA for a year 'The ship has sailed and the damage has been done' B L Premium

Airlines reported relatively solid domestic travel over the festive period but it was below expectations and not enough to ease the pain of SA losing its international inbound tourism season.

The recovery of inbound leisure travel was effectively delayed for a year when countries around the world placed SA on their red list over Omicron, says one airline CEO...