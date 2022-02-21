City Lodge manages to cut losses drastically as local travel rises
Figure for headline earnings per a share drops about 90% to up to -6.5c from -60.1c
21 February 2022 - 17:31
City Lodge Hotels narrowed its loss by about 90% for the six months to end-December, as locals went on holidays again after the third Covid-19 wave.
The hotel group’s losses in headline earnings per a share are estimated to be 5.3c-6.5c, a drastic improvement on the 60.1c loss in the six months to December 2020, when international travel and local travel had slowed to a trickle. ..
