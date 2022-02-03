Life / Travel Hiking bug bites South Africans After months of being cooped up due to Covid restrictions, South Africans headed into the hills to stretch their limbs. For many, that was when the hiking bug bit B L Premium

It’s like Canal Walk shopping centre on Christmas Eve. That’s how Catherine Cartwright describes the foot traffic on Lion’s Head, as Capetonians take to the hiking trails around the city. Elsewhere, it’s similarly crowded. "Going up Constantia Nek or Table Mountain is extraordinary — the mountains are crammed," Cartwright, the founder of hiking meals business Mama Alles, tells the FM.

"I think it’s incredible. We want people to be healthy, to be outdoors and fit, and create space for physical meditation. It’s extraordinary that people are hiking in the numbers they are."..