Silver lining for some stocks, but speed bumps still ahead Banks, food retailers, infrastructure-related companies, industrials could do well in new year

Banks, food retailers, infrastructure-related companies and industrials could deliver strong performances on the JSE in 2022, but the vagaries of the global economy and any further coronavirus curve balls cloud the outlook.

Anchor Group CEO Peter Armitage says continued Chinese economic stimulus could support commodities prices and the local resources sector as China’s growth prospects in particular are “key determinants in the resources space, for instance, which is a third of the [JSE] market”...