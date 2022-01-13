Features / Cover Story Top small-cap picks for 2022 It’s rare that a hand-picked portfolio returning a more than 40% gain over a year is comfortably trounced by the index. Welcome to the weird and wonderful world of JSE small caps ... B L Premium

The FM’s small-cap picks for 2021 returned more than 40% capital gain for the year — excluding the payment of some really sumptuous dividends, which would have brought the gains to closer to 45%.The portfolio was also underweight commodity counters, which makes its performance all the more commendable. In addition, none of the companies we selected benefited from the buyout/delisting trend, which continued to rage on the JSE.That said, the FM’s portfolio underperformed its benchmark. The scoreboard will show that the JSE’s small-cap index returned well over 50% over the year — a spectacular performance from an asset class that, not too long ago, was neglected and derided when a handful of large international companies were consistently driving the JSE higher and higher.By comparison, the JSE’s all share and mid-cap indices were up about 25% for 2021, while the top 40 was up just shy of 24%.There were some great small-cap rebounds during the year, with some of the standouts being el...