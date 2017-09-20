Business critical of Transnet’s proposed higher port charges

State-owned rail, port and pipeline company Transnet has been criticised by business for pushing for "unjustifiable" hikes in port tariffs.

Transnet National Ports Authority, which manages all eight commercial ports in SA, is looking for increases of up to 25% in 2017 amid concern by industry players that above-inflation tariff increases could hit business hard and lead to job losses. The ports regulator is expected to make a decision by December.

SA’s port charges are excessive by global standards and have long been identified as an impediment to business. In 2016, the Competition Commission launched a probe into Transnet for "excessive pricing" in port charges and the preferential treatment of some clients to the exclusion of others.

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry said port users should be compensated for decades of overcharging.