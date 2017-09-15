Inquiry into localisation policy in SOEs to begin

The committee has been engaging with state-owned entities (SOEs) and companies over the implementation of localisation and was concerned that it was not being implemented. “It is a serious concern and we are trying to get at the bottom of it. We don’t believe we are getting all the facts,” Fubbs said.

She said the committee was not satisfied with Friday’s engagement with Transnet executives and had not been entirely satisfied with other interactions with other SOEs and companies on localisation.

There was a need for more research and more engagement of stakeholders, but the form the inquiry would take would only be agreed on later, Fubbs stressed.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies is also concerned about the lack of adherence by government departments and SOEs to the policy of designation, which has so far identified 20 products that have to be procured locally. Davis is looking towards stricter enforcement of the measure.

Fubbs said the explanation given by Transnet and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA for the low level of localisation was that demand for rolling stock had fallen, due to the economic downturn and the tapering of demand by the private sector.