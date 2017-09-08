Transnet CE Gama denies Guptas paid his hotel fee

On the account‚ Gama’s bill is listed as unpaid‚ including that of Denel board chairman Dan Mantsha and Eskom head of generation Matshela Koko. The amount is the same as on the invoice Gama provided.

"I can confirm that Salim Essa of Trillian was a contractor of Transnet‚" Gama said.

"When I was in Davos‚ I received a request for a meeting from Essa. Since I travelled on Emirates Airlines‚ he suggested he meet me in Dubai during the stopover since he was in Dubai.

"I agreed and he suggested that he will reserve a hotel room‚ which I paid for‚" he said. The Trillian and Regiments contracts were later cancelled by Transnet, he said.

Gama said that Essa "raised the issue of his involvement in Trillian, which was being formed as an offshoot of Regiments. [Essa said] the expertise would remain the same as core resources would migrate from Regiments and that the quality of work for Transnet would be unaffected."

Gama was booked to stay in a deluxe suite from January 22 to 24 2016.

Gama was permanently appointed Transnet CE in April 2016, after acting in the position from April 2015.

Flight bookings found in the leaked e-mails show that Ajay Gupta was in Dubai for half a day at the same time.

Gama denied having ever met Ajay Gupta, saying that he met only Essa.