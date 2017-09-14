Economy

SA’s bulk exports decline 7.2% in August

14 September 2017 - 20:39 Dominic Preuss
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

SA’s bulk export volumes fell 7.2% year on year in August to 11.7-million tonnes, after surging by 34.5% in July to 15.6-million tonnes, according to Transnet National Ports Authority.

This brought the increase for the first eight months of 2017 to 6.8% year on year, showing that mining and agricultural bulk exports are boosting the South African economy, even as the deficit on the services, income and current transfer accounts widened to 3.8% of GDP in the second quarter, from 3.3% of GDP in the first quarter.

Bulk exports out of Richards Bay, which are mostly coal, grew by 0.5% to 6.5-million tonnes in August after soaring 36.3% in July to 8.4-million tonnes.

Bulk exports out of Saldanha, which are mostly iron ore, plunged 22.3% in August to 4.0-million tonnes after rising by 23.6% to 5.3-million tonnes in July.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
SA has six months to a year to get it right
Economy
2.
Disappointment as current account deficit widens
Economy
3.
Retail sector in worse shape than expected
Economy
4.
Are tax holidays what’s needed to rev the South ...
Economy
5.
Reforms are vital for SA to dodge another ...
Economy

Related Articles

South African steel production drops 6.3% year on year in July
Economy

SA’s bulk exports leap more than a third in July on improved maize crop
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.