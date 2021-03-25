Companies / Telecoms & Technology GovChat calls tribunal order over WhatsApp a victory The competition tribunal prohibited WhatsApp and Facebook from proceeding with removing GovChat BL PREMIUM

WhatsApp, the largest instant messaging service in the world, says it is disappointed by the competition authority’s ruling blocking it from removing the government’s digital communication from the chat platform.

In January, GovChat asked the Competition Tribunal — the body that has the final say on antitrust-related matters in SA — to have Facebook interdicted from removing it from the WhatsApp platform that charges a fee to business and government clients for contacting customers or citizens...