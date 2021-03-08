Companies COMPANY COMMENT Now SA’s privacy regulator weighs in on WhatsApp saga WhatsApp and its parent Facebook, have been facing a backlash since the start of the year after proposed changes to its privacy policy BL PREMIUM

With rising concern over cybersecurity and privacy about the world, a move by SA’s Information Regulator, the custodian of privacy laws in the country, may point to the type of difficulty companies such as Facebook encounter in implementing changes to their platforms in future.

Last week, the regulator said Facebook cannot share any contact information it collects from WhatsApp users with its other properties without first obtaining permission from the agency. ..