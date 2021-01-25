Company comment
Social media backlash may resurrect business websites and e-mail lists
Companies will probably have to re-strategise as Facebook restricts access to businesses and individuals
25 January 2021 - 19:57
Recent moves by social media giants may see the resurrection of business websites and e-mail lists as a means of direct communication with audiences and clients.
So much has been said in recent weeks about WhatsApp’s new terms and data collection that some may have missed the growing distrust for social media platforms after the ban of Donald Trump from the likes of Facebook and Twitter...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now