Teraco unveils R2bn solar backup plan for SA
Africa’s biggest data centre provider will continue to use Eskom for its baseload power requirements
27 February 2024 - 15:05
Teraco Data Environments, Africa’s largest data centre provider, has set aside R2bn to build its own power plant locally to secure stable, reliable backup energy for its systems that can ill afford Eskom’s continued load-shedding.
Last week, Teraco said it had secured its first grid capacity allocation from Eskom and will start building a 120MW solar energy facility in the Free State. ..
