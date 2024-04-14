Power from Free State solar farm set to be ‘wheeled’
New battery technology now exists to store electricity from renewables in data centres around the country
14 April 2024 - 05:57
Africa Data Centres (ADC) has begun construction of a new solar farm in the Free State that will transmit power, via Eskom and municipal grids, to its data centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town.
ADC is a division of pan-African connectivity provider Cassava Technologies and power producer DPA Southern Africa...
