Bengaluru — The Financial Times (FT) has signed a licensing content deal with OpenAI for the development of AI models and allow ChatGPT to answer queries with summaries attributable to the newspaper, the latest media tie-up for the Microsoft-backed start-up.
Financial terms of the agreement, announced on Monday, were not disclosed. It follows similar deals by OpenAI over the past few months with the Associated Press, global news publisher Axel Springer, France’s Le Monde and Spain-based Prisa Media.
The latest deal will help OpenAI enhance the ChatGPT chatbot with archived content from the FT, and the firms will work together to develop new AI products and features for FT readers, the newspaper and OpenAI said in a statement.
The summaries generated by ChatGPT off FT content will also link back to the newspaper, according to the companies.
“We’re keen to explore the practical outcomes regarding news sources and AI through this partnership,” said FT Group CEO John Ridding.
ChatGPT, which kick-started the GenAI boom in late 2022, can mimic human conversation and perform tasks such as creating summaries of long text, writing poems and even generating ideas for a theme party.
Some outlets are already using generative AI for their content. The New York Times used ChatGPT to create a Valentine’s Day message-generator last year and BuzzFeed has said it will use AI to power personality quizzes on its site.
Microsoft-backed OpenAI and FT ink latest media tie-up
Financial Times content to be used to help train artificial intelligence
Bengaluru — The Financial Times (FT) has signed a licensing content deal with OpenAI for the development of AI models and allow ChatGPT to answer queries with summaries attributable to the newspaper, the latest media tie-up for the Microsoft-backed start-up.
Financial terms of the agreement, announced on Monday, were not disclosed. It follows similar deals by OpenAI over the past few months with the Associated Press, global news publisher Axel Springer, France’s Le Monde and Spain-based Prisa Media.
The latest deal will help OpenAI enhance the ChatGPT chatbot with archived content from the FT, and the firms will work together to develop new AI products and features for FT readers, the newspaper and OpenAI said in a statement.
The summaries generated by ChatGPT off FT content will also link back to the newspaper, according to the companies.
“We’re keen to explore the practical outcomes regarding news sources and AI through this partnership,” said FT Group CEO John Ridding.
ChatGPT, which kick-started the GenAI boom in late 2022, can mimic human conversation and perform tasks such as creating summaries of long text, writing poems and even generating ideas for a theme party.
Some outlets are already using generative AI for their content. The New York Times used ChatGPT to create a Valentine’s Day message-generator last year and BuzzFeed has said it will use AI to power personality quizzes on its site.
Reuters
Apple in talks over AI enhancements for iPhone
AI spending concerns cast pall over big tech earnings season
Microsoft might be closing gap on cloud-computing leader Amazon
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Beware, the zombots are coming
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.