World

AI spending concerns cast pall over big tech earnings season

Investors concerned high costs may result in longer road to profits

25 April 2024 - 16:37
by Sheila Dang
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers a speech in Menlo Park, California, the US, September 27 2023. Picture: Reuters/Carlos Barria
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers a speech in Menlo Park, California, the US, September 27 2023. Picture: Reuters/Carlos Barria

Huston — Investors appear to be losing patience with big tech’s prodigious artificial intelligence investments this week after Meta Platforms signalled deeper spending and a long road to profitability.

The concession from Meta in its quarterly report late on Wednesday cast a cloud over Microsoft and Alphabet, which were both set to report quarterly earnings after the market closed on Thursday.

Meta’s stock sank 15% in extended trade after it forecast higher AI spending next year, while Microsoft was down 2%, Alphabet fell 3% and Nvidia dropped 1.4% in reaction.

Wall Street’s heavyweight tech-related companies have been locked in a fierce battle to advance generative AI, which can create text, videos and photos from prompts and is seen as the next frontier in tech.

During Meta’s earnings conference call, analysts peppered CEO Mark Zuckerberg with questions about how the company was pacing its AI investments. One analyst asked whether Meta was spending more because it saw an even bigger opportunity from AI.

“I think we’ve gotten more ambitious and optimistic on AI,” Zuckerberg responded, pointing to Meta’s recent launches of new AI models. “So all of that basically encourages me to make sure that we’re investing to stay at the leading edge of this.”

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Meta AI lands in our apps, whether we like it or not

If your Facebook feed isn’t already full of users mistaking AI content for real life, expect it to be
Opinion
7 hours ago

Alphabet and Microsoft both said earlier this year when they reported fourth-quarter results that they expected rising AI costs. The investor reaction on Wednesday indicated deepening concerns.

In a research note on Monday about Alphabet, analysts from New Street Research said the potential for materially higher capital expenditures was a worry ahead of results on Thursday.

The research firm said it now expects Alphabet’s full-year capital expenditures to be $45.9bn, up from its previous estimate of $42.7bn.

Google has been working to catch up in the generative AI race and released Gemini, a model that can understand and create different types of information including text, audio and video.

Creating content with generative AI is energy-intensive, and Zuckerberg cited the cost as a reason for Meta’s higher expenses.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has positioned itself to be a winner in AI due to its partnership with OpenAI, which kicked off the generative AI craze last year with ChatGPT, said analysts from Jefferies in a note on March 31.

Microsoft has integrated chatbots into its suite of Office products and is planning to invest more in data centres.

Industry-wide, shareholders are now focused on looking for revenue, including pricing models and whether customers can find use cases that justify the cost of generative AI, Jefferies wrote.

“Last year was spent dreaming of gen AI’s potential,” the analysts wrote.

“This year will be about moving forward with concrete steps.”

Reuters

Microsoft might be closing gap on cloud-computing leader Amazon

Its earnings on Thursday will be an indicator of AI adoption and could influence the movement of technology stocks
World
1 day ago

STUART THEOBALD: AI seems to have hit a plateau in investment markets

We seem to have calmed down, particularly with limitations of large language models becoming more obvious
Opinion
1 week ago

Microsoft and OpenAI are working on a new AI supercomputer

A new data centre project could cost as much as $100bn
Companies
3 weeks ago

Google announces new version of AI chips

It also plans to offer an ARM-based central processing unit called Axion via Google Cloud
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Russian court freezes $440m of JPMorgan funds
World / Europe
2.
Near-death boat journeys will not deter Africa’s ...
World
3.
Supreme Court to decide on presidential immunity ...
World / Americas
4.
Judge lashes Trump lawyer in gag order arguments
World / Americas
5.
Zijin’s DRC mine shipments to SA returned ‘due to ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Meta’s dramatic plunge drags other tech stocks down

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Meta shares drop after it cuts quarterly guidance

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Meta AI lands in our apps, whether we like it or not

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.