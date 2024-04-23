Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Spotify posts record quarterly profit

Podcasting now a profit centre, says CEO Daniel Ek

23 April 2024 - 19:12
by Supantha Mukherjee
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Stockholm — Spotify’s quarterly gross profit topped €1bn for the first time after it reined in marketing spending, though that meant the music streaming giant missed its forecast for monthly active users.

The Swedish company has been growing its user base for years by offering promotions and investing in podcasts and audiobooks. But since last year it started to cut costs, including through layoffs and its marketing budget, to boost margins and profits.

Spotify shares, which initially fell on the quarter results, reversed course to rise 8% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

“We are going to add back some marketing spend over the year,” CEO Daniel Ek said in an interview. “Because we want to keep on having the growth and we saw that in some territories, we may have pulled back a little bit too much.”

Gross margins rose to 27.6% in the quarter from 25.2% a year earlier, helped partly by profits in its podcast business.

Spotify invested more than €1bn to build up its podcast business, including spending hundreds of millions for popular shows such as The Joe Rogan Experience.

“It (podcasting) was a drag last year. Now it is another profit centre for us,” Ek said.

The company’s quarterly revenue rose 20% to €3.64bn, beating estimates of €3.61bn.

Spotify has raised prices to boost revenue and experimented with different subscription plans.

“We are also going to add a music-only tier for those consumers that only care about the music side,” Ek said.

First-quarter monthly active users (MAUs) rose 19% to 615- million, but missed Spotify’s own guidance and analysts’ median estimate of 618-million.

The company forecast MAUs at 631-million for the second quarter, below analysts’ estimate of 636.3 -million, according to IBES data from LSEG. It also said gross margin should rise to 28.1% this quarter.

Premium subscribers rose by 14% in the first quarter to 239-million, in line with estimates.

Reuters 

David Ellison’s geek sensibilities could give Paramount Global a leg up

If the studio’s board recommends a merger, it would present an opportunity for the Skydance Media owner to revitalise it
Companies
6 hours ago

Netflix subscriber growth shoots past forecast

Streaming giant share price rises as it reports 9.3-million new customers
Companies
4 days ago

Independent music company Hipgnosis accepts Concord takeover

The company agrees to buy the UK company to gain rights to catalogues of artists, including Shakira
Companies
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Nedbank clamps down on rogue employees and clients
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Kumba flags rise in extortion mafias in mining ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Themba Baloyi to become chair at Curro
Companies
4.
Sasol revises guidance for Secunda operations ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Standard Bank has lion’s share of R11-trillion ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Ster-Kinekor brings down curtain on nine cinemas

Companies

Alphabet’s possible HubSpot deal likely to pique watchdogs’ interest

Companies

Nelson Peltz’s loss at Disney is also a victory

Companies

MultiChoice clamps down on broadcast piracy

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.