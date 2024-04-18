Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Netflix subscriber growth shoots past forecast

Streaming giant share price rises as it reports 9.3-million new customers

18 April 2024 - 22:52
by Lisa Richwine and Dawn Chmielewski
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Los Angeles — Netflix blew past Wall Street expectations for the second straight quarter on Thursday as ad-supported streaming plans helped bring in 9.3-million new customers, well above the consensus forecast of analysts.

Shares of the streaming video pioneer rose about 3% to $629.88 in after-hours trading.

Earnings per share for January through March came in at $5.28, compared with $2.88 a year earlier.

Netflix revenue rose 14.8% to nearly $9.4bn during the period, when the service debuted titles such as sci-fi drama series 3 Body Problem and crime thriller Griselda. Operating income totalled $2.6bn, a year-on-year increase of 54%.

Analysts had expected Netflix to gain roughly 5-million subscribers around the world during the quarter, according to LSEG data, after record gains at the end of 2023.

The additions brought Netflix’s total subscribers to 269.6-million at the end of March.

“We have built a hard to replicate combination of a strong slate, superior recommendations, broad reach and intense fandom, which drives healthy engagement on Netflix,” the company said in a letter to shareholders.

As competitors such as Walt Disney are losing money from their streaming efforts, Netflix keeps gaining customers and building profit. In the shareholder letter, the company said it would work to improve the variety and quality of its entertainment and scale its advertising business to grow further.

Netflix began offering ad-supported plans, which cost less than half of the options without commercials, in November 2022. In 2023, it started a crackdown on sharing of passwords, trying to convert people who use the accounts of friends or family into paying subscribers. The company said the version of its service with ads now accounts for 40% of all sign-ups in markets where it offers the plan. To satisfy its large global audience, Netflix has been broadening its programming. The streaming service is expanding its sports offering with a $5bn, 10-year deal to stream WWE’s wrestling show Raw starting in January 2025.

The company recently restructured its film division under new leader Dan Lin and is aiming to produce fewer, higher- quality movies for streaming.

Reuters 

Ster-Kinekor brings down curtain on nine cinemas

Movie theatre business hit by substantial drop in attendance leading to costs review
Companies
2 days ago

Independent music company Hipgnosis accepts Concord takeover

The company agrees to buy the UK company to gain rights to catalogues of artists, including Shakira
Companies
6 hours ago
