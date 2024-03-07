MultiChoice clamps down on broadcast piracy
Partners Against Piracy and the department of justice have signed an MOU that aims to boost the fight against piracy
07 March 2024 - 15:37
MultiChoice is continuing its push to stamp out illegal access to its film and television content and broadcast channels through its security unit, Irdeto.
Like a number of content producers and major studios around the world, Africa’s largest pay TV business has been fighting piracy for decades. Pirating occurs when an individual, who is not the copyright holder, copies content and resells it for a significantly lower price than the copyright holder charges...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.