Canal+ will make a mandatory offer to MultiChoice shareholders by April 8
The French group is complying with an order by the Takeover Regulation Panel, issued last week, to make the mandatory offer
04 March 2024 - 10:51
French broadcaster, Canal+ will make a mandatory offer to MultiChoice investors to take up all the shares that it does not already own by April 8.
At the start of February, Canal+ made an offer to buy out the rest of the company at R105 a share, or just more than R31bn in what would have been the biggest M&A deal so far in SA in 2024...
