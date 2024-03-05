Canal+ raises its bid for MultiChoice
Canal+ will offer R125 per share, its previous offer of R105 was rejected in February
05 March 2024 - 09:17
UPDATED 05 March 2024 - 10:21
Canal+ has upped its offer for MultiChoice to R125 a share, as it looks to make a mandatory offer to the pay-TV operator's shareholders for shares it does not already own.
“I am pleased to confirm that, after further consideration by the boards of Canal+ and MultiChoice, Canal+ has agreed to increase the price to make the mandatory offer for MultiChoice Group for a cash consideration of R125 per ordinary share. On this basis, both companies have mutually agreed to co-operate, and MultiChoice has agreed it will give exclusivity to Canal+,” chair and CEO of Canal+ Group Maxime Saada said on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.