X snubs SA’s media competition inquiry
First day of Competition Commission hearings kicks off with submissions from those in the front line
04 March 2024 - 23:41
X Corp is playing hardball with SA’s competition authorities, refusing to take part in a public inquiry into how digital channels are affecting traditional media platforms and advertising revenues — drawing sharp criticism from the antitrust watchdog.
The inquiry, which started public hearings on Monday, is designed to examine the impact of digital platforms such as X, which is owned by SA-born tycoon Elon Musk, Facebook and Google on the distribution and monetisation of media content, and whether they have anticompetitive or harmful practices that need to be addressed...
