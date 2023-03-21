National / Education

ChatGPT prompts a big review of teaching at SA’s tertiary institutions

University of KwaZulu-Natal and Wits are among those that have set up a series of seminars for academics

BL Premium
21 March 2023 - 20:38 Katharine Child

ChatGPT, the fastest-adopted consumer tool in human history, is able to write assignments for students in seconds allowing for “infinite plagiarism” — and is thus forcing SA universities to grapple with how they teach and test students. 

The University of KwaZulu-Natal and Wits are among those that have set up a series of seminars for academics, as fears grow worldwide that the education system is being disrupted with students being able to outsource assignments and cheat more easily...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.