PODCAST: Unwrapping off Mars’ e-commerce strategy for SA

Cat food is a R1.6bn industry in SA, with Mars having a 30% market share

27 February 2024 - 05:00
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Tineiwo Muzenda. E-commerce national key account manager at Mars Multisales Southern Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The use of e-commerce in food and pet care is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tineiwo Muzenda, e-commerce national key account manager at Mars Multisales Southern Africa. 

Founded in 1911, Mars is one of the largest food companies in the world, based in the US. The company operates four main business: petcare, food, Mars Wrigley and Mars Edge. Some of its popular brands include M&Ms, Skittles, Snickers and Extra. It employs 140,0000 people in about 80 countries.

Muzenda says cat food is a R1.6bn industry in SA, with Mars having a 30% market share through its Whiskers and Sheba brands. Gum is worth R1bn with Mars having 40% market through brands such as Airwaves and Orbit. 

He outlines the company’s approach to e-commerce, taking learnings from physical retail and using data to drive sales. 

Topic of discussion include: Mars’ strategy around e-commerce in SA, how does this compare to other parts of the world; the partner ecosystem and which products have done well locally; and data about consumers’ buying behaviours. 

