Tineiwo Muzenda. E-commerce national key account manager at Mars Multisales Southern Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The use of e-commerce in food and pet care is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tineiwo Muzenda, e-commerce national key account manager at Mars Multisales Southern Africa.
Founded in 1911, Mars is one of the largest food companies in the world, based in the US. The company operates four main business: petcare, food, Mars Wrigley and Mars Edge. Some of its popular brands include M&Ms, Skittles, Snickers and Extra. It employs 140,0000 people in about 80 countries.
Muzenda says cat food is a R1.6bn industry in SA, with Mars having a 30% market share through its Whiskers and Sheba brands. Gum is worth R1bn with Mars having 40% market through brands such as Airwaves and Orbit.
He outlines the company’s approach to e-commerce, taking learnings from physical retail and using data to drive sales.
Topic of discussion include: Mars’ strategy around e-commerce in SA, how does this compare to other parts of the world; the partner ecosystem and which products have done well locally; and data about consumers’ buying behaviours.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST: Unwrapping off Mars’ e-commerce strategy for SA
Cat food is a R1.6bn industry in SA, with Mars having a 30% market share
The use of e-commerce in food and pet care is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tineiwo Muzenda, e-commerce national key account manager at Mars Multisales Southern Africa.
Founded in 1911, Mars is one of the largest food companies in the world, based in the US. The company operates four main business: petcare, food, Mars Wrigley and Mars Edge. Some of its popular brands include M&Ms, Skittles, Snickers and Extra. It employs 140,0000 people in about 80 countries.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Muzenda says cat food is a R1.6bn industry in SA, with Mars having a 30% market share through its Whiskers and Sheba brands. Gum is worth R1bn with Mars having 40% market through brands such as Airwaves and Orbit.
He outlines the company’s approach to e-commerce, taking learnings from physical retail and using data to drive sales.
Topic of discussion include: Mars’ strategy around e-commerce in SA, how does this compare to other parts of the world; the partner ecosystem and which products have done well locally; and data about consumers’ buying behaviours.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
PODCAST | Zandaux’s push for an African online business marketplace
MasterCard invests nearly R4bn in MTN’s fintech unit
PODCAST | Defining AI business-use cases in 2024
How Amazon is on the verge of disrupting local e-commerce
PODCAST | TCL’s push for smartphone penetration beyond Alcatel in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.