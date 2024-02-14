Companies

PODCAST | TCL’s push for smartphone penetration beyond Alcatel in SA

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ernst Wittmann, regional manager for Southern and East Africa at TCL

14 February 2024 - 14:03
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/SAM74100
Picture: 123RF/SAM74100

TCL’s strategy to win over SA’s budget smartphone market, beyond its Alcatel name plate, is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ernst Wittmann, regional manager for Southern and East Africa at TCL. 

TCL is a Chinese electronics company headquartered and listed in Hong Kong. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells consumer products including television sets, mobile phones, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and small electrical appliances.

Join the discussion: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Wittman says the company aims to phase out the Alcatel name plate completely in 2024. 

Data from Counterpoint research shows that the local market has been growing, helped by an increase in people moving from feature phones to smartphones, driven by Chinese manufacturers tapping into entry-level price points.

Topics of discussion include: the history of TCL in SA; plans to phase out the Alcatel brand; factors driving growth in the budget smartphone market; and pricing strategies. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

