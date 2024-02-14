TCL’s strategy to win over SA’s budget smartphone market, beyond its Alcatel name plate, is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ernst Wittmann, regional manager for Southern and East Africa at TCL.
TCL is a Chinese electronics company headquartered and listed in Hong Kong. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells consumer products including television sets, mobile phones, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and small electrical appliances.
Wittman says the company aims to phase out the Alcatel name plate completely in 2024.
Data from Counterpoint research shows that the local market has been growing, helped by an increase in people moving from feature phones to smartphones, driven by Chinese manufacturers tapping into entry-level price points.
Topics of discussion include: the history of TCL in SA; plans to phase out the Alcatel brand; factors driving growth in the budget smartphone market; and pricing strategies.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | TCL’s push for smartphone penetration beyond Alcatel in SA
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ernst Wittmann, regional manager for Southern and East Africa at TCL
TCL’s strategy to win over SA’s budget smartphone market, beyond its Alcatel name plate, is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ernst Wittmann, regional manager for Southern and East Africa at TCL.
TCL is a Chinese electronics company headquartered and listed in Hong Kong. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells consumer products including television sets, mobile phones, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and small electrical appliances.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Wittman says the company aims to phase out the Alcatel name plate completely in 2024.
Data from Counterpoint research shows that the local market has been growing, helped by an increase in people moving from feature phones to smartphones, driven by Chinese manufacturers tapping into entry-level price points.
Topics of discussion include: the history of TCL in SA; plans to phase out the Alcatel brand; factors driving growth in the budget smartphone market; and pricing strategies.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
MORE PODCASTS
PODCAST | The perils of mining exploration in Africa
PODCAST | Satrix takes the lid off two new ETFs
PODCAST | Defining AI business-use cases in 2024
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.