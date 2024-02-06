MasterCard invests nearly R4bn in MTN’s fintech unit
With the US operator now on board, MTN says it has not shut the door to any other investors
06 February 2024 - 12:01
Global payments giant Mastercard has invested R3.8bn into MTN’s fintech business as part of a plan to partner with industry experts that will help to grow this fresh revenue line.
On Monday, Africa's largest mobile operator signed definitive agreements with Mastercard for a minority investment of up to $200m (R3.796bn) into MTN Group Fintech, on a cash and debt-free basis...
