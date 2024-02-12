Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Google to spend €25m on teaching AI skills in Europe

Group will support companies to use artificial intelligence and has expanded its free online courses

12 February 2024 - 19:42
by Martin Coulter
Google plans to invest $1bn into building a data centre just outside London, Britain. Picture: 123RF/NICOELNINO/STOCK IMAGE
London — Google has pledged €25m to help people in Europe learn to use artificial intelligence (AI).

Announcing the funding on Monday, the tech giant owned by Alphabet said it had opened applications for social enterprises and nonprofits that could help reach those most likely to benefit from training.

The firm would also run a series of “growth academies” to support companies using AI to scale their companies and had expanded its free online AI training courses to 18 languages.

“Research shows that the benefits of AI could worsen existing inequalities — especially in terms of economic security and employment,” said Adrian Brown, executive director of the Centre for Public Impact, which is running the nonprofit scheme alongside Google.

“This new programme will help people across Europe develop their knowledge, skills and confidence around AI, ensuring that no-one is left behind.”

Last month, Google announced it would invest $1bn into building a data centre just outside London, as it moves to meet rising demand for internet services in the region.

The data centre, on a 13ha site bought by Google in 2020, will be located in the town of Waltham Cross, about 25km north of central London.

Reuters

