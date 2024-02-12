Google plans to invest $1bn into building a data centre just outside London, Britain. Picture: 123RF/NICOELNINO/STOCK IMAGE
London — Google has pledged €25m to help people in Europe learn to use artificial intelligence (AI).
Announcing the funding on Monday, the tech giant owned by Alphabet said it had opened applications for social enterprises and nonprofits that could help reach those most likely to benefit from training.
The firm would also run a series of “growth academies” to support companies using AI to scale their companies and had expanded its free online AI training courses to 18 languages.
“Research shows that the benefits of AI could worsen existing inequalities — especially in terms of economic security and employment,” said Adrian Brown, executive director of the Centre for Public Impact, which is running the nonprofit scheme alongside Google.
“This new programme will help people across Europe develop their knowledge, skills and confidence around AI, ensuring that no-one is left behind.”
Last month, Google announced it would invest $1bn into building a data centre just outside London, as it moves to meet rising demand for internet services in the region.
The data centre, on a 13ha site bought by Google in 2020, will be located in the town of Waltham Cross, about 25km north of central London.
Google to spend €25m on teaching AI skills in Europe
Group will support companies to use artificial intelligence and has expanded its free online courses
London — Google has pledged €25m to help people in Europe learn to use artificial intelligence (AI).
Announcing the funding on Monday, the tech giant owned by Alphabet said it had opened applications for social enterprises and nonprofits that could help reach those most likely to benefit from training.
The firm would also run a series of “growth academies” to support companies using AI to scale their companies and had expanded its free online AI training courses to 18 languages.
“Research shows that the benefits of AI could worsen existing inequalities — especially in terms of economic security and employment,” said Adrian Brown, executive director of the Centre for Public Impact, which is running the nonprofit scheme alongside Google.
“This new programme will help people across Europe develop their knowledge, skills and confidence around AI, ensuring that no-one is left behind.”
Last month, Google announced it would invest $1bn into building a data centre just outside London, as it moves to meet rising demand for internet services in the region.
The data centre, on a 13ha site bought by Google in 2020, will be located in the town of Waltham Cross, about 25km north of central London.
Reuters
Build sovereign AI infrastructure, Nvidia CEO advises countries
Arm share price soars as AI boom brightens outlook
JOHAN STEYN: Good prompts vastly enhance the results of AI
Microsoft teams up with Semafor to tackle news AI
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Leading AI firms join US safety consortium
EU drafts rules for Big Tech to curb fake news
Google parent Alphabet’s quarterly advertising revenue disappoints
JOHAN STEYN: AI at your fingertips: the future of on-device intelligence
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.