STATE OF THE SMART
JOHAN STEYN: Good prompts vastly enhance the results of AI
The significance of articulation magnifies when we shift focus to communicating with AI
With the recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI), the ability to articulate effectively has never been more crucial. Articulation, the skill of expressing oneself clearly and effectively, is a cornerstone of human communication. However, its significance magnifies when we shift our focus to communicating with AI, particularly with advanced language models such as ChatGPT, Bard and Claude.
The journey of AI language models has been nothing short of revolutionary. From basic chatbots to sophisticated models, these technologies have fundamentally altered how we interact with machines. Unlike their predecessors, modern language models understand and generate human-like text, offering possibilities that were once the stuff of science fiction. However, the effectiveness of these interactions heavily relies on the input these models receive: the prompts...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.