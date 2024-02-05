Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Microsoft teams up with Semafor to tackle news AI

Media platform collaborations will help the to identify and refine the procedures and policies in the responsible use of AI

05 February 2024 - 18:02
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Microsoft said on Monday it is teaming up with media platform Semafor and other news organisations to help journalists work with generative AI in content production.

Through these collaborations, Microsoft will help the to identify and refine the procedures and policies to use artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly in newsgathering and business practices, the tech giant said in a blog post.

Semafor says it is launching a breaking news feed called “Signals”, which journalists can use with the help of tools from OpenAI and Microsoft to provide readers with analysis and insights on breaking news stories.

The deal, financial details of which were not disclosed, comes at a time when Microsoft, along with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, faces a lawsuit brought by the New York Times over unauthorised use of its published content to train artificial intelligence technologies.

OpenAI and Microsoft have said that using copyrighted works to train AI products amounts to “fair use,” a legal doctrine governing the unlicensed use of copyrighted material.

Microsoft also announced collaborations with news , organisations including the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, the Online News Association and the GroundTruth Project to explore ways to incorporate generative AI into their work and newsrooms.

Reuters

Microsoft quarterly revenue beats estimates on AI rush

Revenue surges on investor interest in artificial intelligence and cloud services
Companies
5 days ago

Italian watchdog says ChatGPT violates privacy rules

Data protection authority says Microsoft-backed OpenAI has 30 days to present defence arguments
World
6 days ago

AI inspires both horror and opportunity for savvy musicians

Generative AI can create content including original sounds, lyrics or entire songs on its own, but artists often use simpler AI to enhance their sound
Life
4 days ago

Microsoft crosses $3-trillion market cap milestone

Tech giant joins Apple in $3-trillion club
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MultiChoice rebuffs Canal+ buyout offer as too low
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
RGS says it should be the buyer of Tongaat
Companies / Land & Agriculture
3.
Zeda flags demand for heavy vehicles as Transnet ...
Companies
4.
Sibanye boss Froneman keeps hunting for copper ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Sanlam shoots down talk of opening a bank
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.