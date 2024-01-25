Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | The impact of data sovereignty on Africa’s economy

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tesh Durvasula, CEO of Africa Data Centres

25 January 2024 - 05:00
by Mudiwa Gavaza
The impact of data sovereignty on Africa’s economy is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tesh Durvasula, CEO of Africa Data Centres (ADC)

ADC is one of Africa’s largest storage players and part of Strive Masiyiwa’s Cassava Technologies.

Durvasula outlines the current debates around data sovereignty, which have to do with who has control over and how data is governed, based on where it originates. The concept is complex and has garnered interest from governments around the world due to the implications of where and how data is stored, especially in a world of cloud computing and the development of artificial intelligence (AI).

In 2021, ADC set aside $500m (about R8bn at the time) to expand its facilities, much of this earmarked for SA.

Johannesburg is considered to be the largest data centre — dedicated spaces for servers and IT equipment — market in Africa, attracting investment from local and international players in recent years. SA has been capitalising on growing demand for remote data storage and other IT services in the region. 

Topics of discussion include: implications of data sovereignty; developments in cloud computing and AI; and how business should be thinking about data protection.

