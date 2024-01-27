The SA Reserve Bank’s decision to keep borrowing costs unchanged is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza hears from Hilary Joffe, Business Day’s editor-at-large, Ester Ochse, product head at FNB Integrated Advice, and economists from Momentum Invest.
On Thursday, the Reserve Bank left interest rates unchanged for a fourth consecutive time but maintained its hawkish rhetoric. Governor Lesetja Kganyago, whose term comes to an end in November, said his institution requires more evidence that inflation will anchor at the preferred 4.5% midpoint of the 3%-6% target range “sustainably”, suggesting borrowing costs will be higher for longer.
The decision to keep the repo rate at 8.25% had been expected by economists.
Topics of discussion include: the Reserve Bank’s rationale for keeping interest rates unchanged; the outlook for inflation; and global factors affecting financial markets.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Interest rates unchanged, experts weigh in
