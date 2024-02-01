France’s Canal+ offers to buy MultiChoice for R46.5bn
The French entertainment aims to create a global powerhouse by combining the two entities’ businesses
01 February 2024 - 07:52
French entertainment giant Canal+ has made an offer to buy out Africa’s largest pay TV operator, MultiChoice, with the aim of creating a global powerhouse by combining the two entities’ businesses.
On Thursday, Canal+ confirmed that it has submitted a letter to the board of MultiChoice with a non-binding indicative offer to acquire all the issued ordinary shares of MultiChoice that it does not already own, subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals...
