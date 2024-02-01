Canal+ bid for MultiChoice tests rules on media ownership
The French group says it has found a way around local legislation that limits control of media businesses by foreign companies
01 February 2024 - 07:52
UPDATED 01 February 2024 - 22:43
French entertainment giant Canal+ has made a buyout offer for MultiChoice in a R46bn deal that will test SA’s and the de facto African pay-TV monopoly’s own rules on foreign ownership and control of the media.
Canal+, which was recently spun out of one of the world’s biggest media conglomerates, Vivendi, pitched the transaction as an opportunity to create an African media business powerhouse with operations in key markets on the continent, from SA and Nigeria to Senegal and Cameroon...
