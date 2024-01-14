WENDY KNOWLER: Three years on, it’s DStv and tricked pensioners again
Vulnerable elderly people get signed up for services they do not want or have not asked for
The more things change, the more they stay the same. I began my column of December 13 2020 with these words: “I always get worked up when I get cases about dodgy dealings or outright fraud, but I get particularly outraged when the victims are vulnerable elderly folk.”
I went on to tell the story of Germiston pensioner Zoe Mtwa, who about eight months earlier had been tricked into agreeing to a service she didn’t want or need, and had landed up “owing” MultiChoice R3,800 for it. The debt was written off after my intervention and I was told that since that call to Mtwa the third-party marketing agency involved, On Air, had “made changes to their quality processes” and the agent involved had been “removed from the business”...
