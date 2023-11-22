Reunert profit grows as customers look for renewable energy
The ICT and electronics group is one of the few that has benefited from ongoing load-shedding
22 November 2023 - 14:12
Reunert cashed in on the demand for renewable and alternative energy sources, including in SA where rolling blackouts continue and problems persist at state-owned power utility Eskom, as the ICT and electronics group reported a rise in annual profit.
“These large-scale investments also benefit the group’s power cable business. The investment required into the upgrade of the country’s transmission system will further bolster the group's participation in the renewable energy market,” the company, valued at about R11.4bn on the JSE, said on Wednesday in its results for the year to end-September...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.