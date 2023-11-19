Why Bolt scrapped food delivery service
Ride-hailing company plans to introduce a short-distance service, as well as electric scooters and e-bikes for last-mile delivery
19 November 2023 - 06:27
Ride-hailing company Bolt says anticompetitive behaviour in the food delivery space, where competitors refused to allow some restaurants to deliver to customers on multiple platforms, is behind its decision to close its food delivery service, Bolt Food.
“It definitely is premised, in part, on the Competition Commission, which conducted its market inquiry into online intermediary platforms,” said Bolt head of public policy Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar...
