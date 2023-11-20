Naspers set to report jump in interim earnings
Group says e-commerce portfolio, excluding Tencent, delivered ‘peer-leading growth and accelerated profitability’
20 November 2023 - 19:37
Naspers is set to report an increase of at least 58% in interim earnings, driven by a push to make money from its businesses outside Tencent, while it will continue with the JSE’s largest share buyback programme on record.
In an update released after market close on Monday, the group said its e-commerce portfolio, excluding Tencent, delivered “peer-leading growth and accelerated profitability”...
