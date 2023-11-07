MTN makes cash offer to redeem foreign bonds
07 November 2023 - 19:36
MTN is offering cash for R8.3bn worth of bonds to its lenders as the group looks to narrow its foreign denominated debt.
Africa’s largest mobile operator by subscribers started working in 2019 to reduce debt and streamline its business. As part of the effort, the group set out to raise R25bn by selling noncore assets in an “asset realisation programme”...
