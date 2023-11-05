Nedbank cuts ties with MTN’s Zakhele Futhi empowerment vehicle
Earlier this year, MTNZF told shareholders that a dispute had arisen between it and a service provider, Nedbank Private Wealth
05 November 2023 - 17:59
Nedbank has cut ties with MTN’s black empowerment scheme following a dispute over fees.
MTN Zakhele Futhi (MTNZF), the special-purpose empowerment vehicle of Africa’s largest mobile operator, holds about 77-million shares in MTN, amounting to 4% of MTN’s issued share capital. The special-purpose vehicle is listed on the JSE. ..
