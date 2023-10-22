Companies / Telecoms & Technology

China probes Apple supplier Foxconn over taxes and land use

Chinese authorities are inspecting Foxconn offices in Henan and Hubei provinces, state media reports

22 October 2023 - 19:21
by Ethan Wang and Bernard Orr
A woman walks past the logo of Foxconn outside the company's building in Taipei, Taiwan, November 9 2022. Picture: ANN WANG/REUTERS
A woman walks past the logo of Foxconn outside the company's building in Taipei, Taiwan, November 9 2022. Picture: ANN WANG/REUTERS

Beijing — Taiwan’s Foxconn, the largest supplier of Apple iPhones, is the subject of tax audits in China at some of its key subsidiaries, suspected of violating laws and regulations, Chinese state media reported on Sunday.

China’s natural resources department also conducted on-site investigations on the land use of Foxconn enterprises in Henan and Hubei provinces and elsewhere, nationalist tabloid the Global Times reported. It did not elaborate on the investigations or the timing of them.

“Legal compliance everywhere we operate around the world is a fundamental principle of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn),” the company said in a statement, without addressing the allegations. “We will actively co-operate with the relevant units on the related work and operations.”

Zhang Wensheng, deputy dean of the Taiwan Research Institute of Xiamen University, told the Global Times the audit and land use investigations was a normal procedure that would apply to any enterprise suspected of violating laws and regulations.

“Foxconn’s subsidiaries are obliged to actively co-operate with audits and investigations, and if there are indeed violations of laws and regulations, they should admit mistakes and accept penalties and step up rectification,” Zhang said.

Reuters

US chip curbs may provide opportunities for Chinese firms in their home market

While Nvidia has been the leading provider of AI chips in China, local firms have been developing their own versions of its best-selling chips
Companies
10 hours ago

Nvidia, Intel and AMD benefit from US move on AI chips

The Bureau of Industry and Security is open to the semiconductor industry’s input for finding ways to keep sending AI chips to China for some systems
Companies
4 days ago

PETER APPS: The various agendas of Joe Biden, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin

Wednesday showed Biden, Putin and Xi all struggling to assert themselves in an unravelling, unpredictable and violent multipolar world
Opinion
3 days ago

US tackles loopholes in curbs on AI chip exports to China — official

The latest crackdown on tech exports to China coincides with US efforts to thaw difficult relations between the world’s two largest economies
World
6 days ago
