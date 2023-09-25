Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Fire halts assembly of iPhones at Indian facility

Supplier Pegatron accounts for 10% of Apple’s iPhone production in India

25 September 2023 - 19:27
by Ben Blanchard and Praveen Paramasivam
Picture: anyvidstudio/123RF
Chennai — Apple supplier Pegatron temporarily halted iPhone assembly at its facility in south India on Monday after a fire on Sunday night, three sources told Reuters.

The Taiwanese firm called off all shifts for the day at the factory near the city of Chennai in Tamil Nadu state and is yet to inform assembly workers whether the facility will function on Tuesday, two of the sources added.

Pegatron in a statement said that “there was a spark incident” at the facility that is now under control and the incident “does not have significant financial or operational impact” for the company.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

A local official with the emergency responses department said multiple fire engines had to be brought in to douse the fire, taking nearly five hours.

“There are no injuries, no casualties nor damage to other assets. The cause of accident is currently under investigations by [the] relevant authority,” Pegatron said.

Pegatron accounts for 10% of Apple’s iPhone production in India, according to research firm Counterpoint.

Apple has bet big on India since it began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 via Wistron and later Foxconn, as the Indian government pushed for local manufacturing.

Pegatron, which started iPhone assembly in India in September 2022, is also in talks to open a second Indian contract facility for Apple near the existing one in Tamil Nadu.

Reuters

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: India is winning the trade war between the US and China

The Brics member has successfully leveraged its reputation as the world’s largest democracy
Opinion
1 month ago

Tata close to takeover of Apple supplier in India

Deal with Wistron plant would cap yearlong negotiations, sources say
News
2 months ago

India’s IT giants cut hiring, threatening economy

Bleak prospects for the South Asian’s country's outsourcing industry leaves engineering graduates in turmoil
Companies
3 months ago
