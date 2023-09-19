Mustek’s share price surges to six-week high as profit grows
The information and communications technology group upped its dividend
19 September 2023 - 09:28
The share price of information and communications technology group Mustek surged on Tuesday morning to its highest level in more than six weeks as its profit grew despite the cost of its borrowing more than doubling after several interest rate hikes.
By 10.48am, the price had leapt 10.73% to R16, the highest since August 4 (https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/MST.JO/history?p=MST.JO), after the company, valued at about R830m on the JSE, released its results for the year to end-June...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.