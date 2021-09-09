Mustek triples dividend as working and schooling goes online

Mustek, which assembles and distributes computers and related products, more than tripled its dividend for its year to end-June, paying out R59.4m to shareholders amid confidence that a trend of increased working and schooling from home will persist.

Revenue rose just over a quarter to R8.04bn in the group’s year to end-June and profit jumped 236% to R296.4m, with Mustek reporting a surge in demand for products after SA’s hard lockdown in March 2020...