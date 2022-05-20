Companies / Telecoms & Technology Mustek founder and CEO David Kan dies Kan founded the ICT group in 1987 after emigrating to SA from Taiwan B L Premium

David Kan, the founder and CEO of ICT group Mustek, has died, the company announced on Friday.

Kan founded the company in 1987 and was a highly respected icon and legendary figure in the IT industry, building the company into one of the largest assembler and distributors of personal computers in SA after emigrating from Taiwan...