Mustek founder and CEO David Kan dies
Kan founded the ICT group in 1987 after emigrating to SA from Taiwan
20 May 2022 - 12:07
David Kan, the founder and CEO of ICT group Mustek, has died, the company announced on Friday.
Kan founded the company in 1987 and was a highly respected icon and legendary figure in the IT industry, building the company into one of the largest assembler and distributors of personal computers in SA after emigrating from Taiwan...
