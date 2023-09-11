Imtiaz Patel steps down as MultiChoice chair
Described by MultiChoice as an ‘excellent and experienced successor’, Elias Masilela will take over the reigns from Patel from April 1
11 September 2023 - 11:56
Imtiaz Patel will be stepping down after nearly three years as Multichoice's nonindependent nonexecutive chair, in a move that is likely to improve governance standards after the company came under fire for having cosy deals with board members that exposed it to potential conflicts of interest.
Africa’s biggest pay-TV group appointed Elias Masilela, a long-standing independent member of the board, as its new chair to succeed Patel, who is one of the board members with consultancy contracts with the group, in six months’ time...
