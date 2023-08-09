Telkom opts for network sharing in place of capital expenditure
09 August 2023 - 19:11
The head of Telkom’s mobile unit says the company is considering greater sharing of telecom infrastructure with other operators as a way to save on spending normally associated with network expansion.
However, Telkom still wants control over the experience of its customers on whatever network is being used. After all, network experience is the product that operators are selling to their customers. ..
