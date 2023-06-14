Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Pandor steps up for MTN and Tiger Brands over frozen accounts in Cameroon

SA companies face several legal challenges affected their businesses in Central African country

14 June 2023 - 20:56 Mudiwa Gavaza

International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor has come out in support of MTN and Tiger Brands, which are facing a slew of legal challenges in Cameroon.

This is the second time that Pandor has had to come to MTN’s aid in 2023. The mobile operator was involved in a R13bn tax dispute with Ghanaian tax authorities at the start of the year, and the minister had to intervene, calling “on the parties involved to do everything possible to find an amicable solution”.   ..

