A consortium led by former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko presented an offer of R46 a share for a controlling stake in South Africa’s third-largest mobile network, but this was immediately rejected as too low and not in the best interests of Telkom shareholders.
But Business Times understands from well-placed sources that the parties are still in discussions and a revised offer has been presented which is not materially different from the original one...
Telkom board rejects Maseko consortium bid
