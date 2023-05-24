Companies

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Small- to mid-caps doing well in a tough economy, says Sanlam

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vanessa van Vuuren, portfolio manager for the SIM Small-Cap Fund at Sanlam Investments

24 May 2023 - 15:36 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

This edition of the Business Day Spotlight focuses on the growth and outperformance of smaller JSE-listed stocks outside the Top 40. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vanessa van Vuuren, portfolio manager for the SIM Small-Cap Fund at Sanlam Investments. 

Even as financial markets have seen much volatility since the Covid-19 pandemic, Sanlam says small- to mid-cap companies have done well in 2021 and 2022. 

Van Vuuren outlines the investment thesis for her fund and how some of these often-overlooked companies have performed well against a backdrop of global macroeconomic growth concerns and a rising interest rate cycle. 

The top five stocks in the fund are: Famous Brands, Omnia, Sun International, Reunert and Reinet Investments.

Join the discussion:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

She says the reality is the outlook for SA’s economy — to which many of these companies’ fortunes are tied — is not good at the moment, worsened by elevated levels of load-shedding since November last year.

Even so, some have managed to buck the trend. 

“For example, both Famous Brands and Sun International continue to benefit from a recovering base in their own respective cycles (hospitality and leisure) and still offer attractive upside to intrinsic value.”

Topics of discussion include: Sanlam’s small cap investment thesis; the outlook for the SA economy; companies that have managed to do well in recent years; and rules of portfolio management. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

PODCAST | Managing consumer credit in uncertain times

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
Economy
2 days ago

PODCAST | What does SA’s international trade future look like given tension with US?

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics
National
5 days ago

PODCAST | Yellow Door Energy to spend nearly $1bn on SA renewable projects

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mohamed Madhi, country director for SA at Yellow Door Energy
Business
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Creditors owed millions seek liquidation of Luxe ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Old Mutual starts selling health insurance ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Nampak suffers R2.4bn loss and cuts proposed ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Tongaat Hulett to slowly close down its property ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Coronation tax dispute may take two years to ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.