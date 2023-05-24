PODCAST | Small- to mid-caps doing well in a tough economy, says Sanlam

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
History won’t be kind to the right-wing political spectacle unfolding in the UK
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day’s energy writer Denene Erasmus
The DA’s attempt to invoke the late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada in its fight against proposed employment equity legislation has backfired.
The group has commenced a process to appoint a successor
Business Day TV talks to Murendeni Nengovhela, economist at Alexforbes
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vanessa van Vuuren, portfolio manager for the SIM Small-Cap Fund at Sanlam Investments
Modi is visiting Australia for the first time since 2014, and two months after Albanese travelled to India.
Former teammates Kamohelo Mokotjo and Miguel Timm expect an exciting midfield battle when their clubs face off in the Nedbank Cup final.
The retro-styled bike can be extensively customised
This edition of the Business Day Spotlight focuses on the growth and outperformance of smaller JSE-listed stocks outside the Top 40.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vanessa van Vuuren, portfolio manager for the SIM Small-Cap Fund at Sanlam Investments.
Even as financial markets have seen much volatility since the Covid-19 pandemic, Sanlam says small- to mid-cap companies have done well in 2021 and 2022.
Van Vuuren outlines the investment thesis for her fund and how some of these often-overlooked companies have performed well against a backdrop of global macroeconomic growth concerns and a rising interest rate cycle.
The top five stocks in the fund are: Famous Brands, Omnia, Sun International, Reunert and Reinet Investments.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
She says the reality is the outlook for SA’s economy — to which many of these companies’ fortunes are tied — is not good at the moment, worsened by elevated levels of load-shedding since November last year.
Even so, some have managed to buck the trend.
“For example, both Famous Brands and Sun International continue to benefit from a recovering base in their own respective cycles (hospitality and leisure) and still offer attractive upside to intrinsic value.”
Topics of discussion include: Sanlam’s small cap investment thesis; the outlook for the SA economy; companies that have managed to do well in recent years; and rules of portfolio management.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Small- to mid-caps doing well in a tough economy, says Sanlam
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vanessa van Vuuren, portfolio manager for the SIM Small-Cap Fund at Sanlam Investments
This edition of the Business Day Spotlight focuses on the growth and outperformance of smaller JSE-listed stocks outside the Top 40.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vanessa van Vuuren, portfolio manager for the SIM Small-Cap Fund at Sanlam Investments.
Even as financial markets have seen much volatility since the Covid-19 pandemic, Sanlam says small- to mid-cap companies have done well in 2021 and 2022.
Van Vuuren outlines the investment thesis for her fund and how some of these often-overlooked companies have performed well against a backdrop of global macroeconomic growth concerns and a rising interest rate cycle.
The top five stocks in the fund are: Famous Brands, Omnia, Sun International, Reunert and Reinet Investments.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
She says the reality is the outlook for SA’s economy — to which many of these companies’ fortunes are tied — is not good at the moment, worsened by elevated levels of load-shedding since November last year.
Even so, some have managed to buck the trend.
“For example, both Famous Brands and Sun International continue to benefit from a recovering base in their own respective cycles (hospitality and leisure) and still offer attractive upside to intrinsic value.”
Topics of discussion include: Sanlam’s small cap investment thesis; the outlook for the SA economy; companies that have managed to do well in recent years; and rules of portfolio management.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
PODCAST | Managing consumer credit in uncertain times
PODCAST | What does SA’s international trade future look like given tension with US?
PODCAST | Yellow Door Energy to spend nearly $1bn on SA renewable projects
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.