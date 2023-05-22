Economy

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Managing consumer credit in uncertain times

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association

22 May 2023 - 17:59 Mudiwa Gavaza
Image: 123RF

Managing credit in a high interest rate economic environment is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association (Sacrra).

The discussion centres on the deepening consumer credit crisis in the country and ways in which ordinary South Africans can manage this.  

As the former consumer goods & services ombud, Mphahlele considers herself a consumer champion.

Join the discussion: 

She says rising interest rates have put consumers, already under pressure after the pandemic years, in even more difficult situations. 

She speaks about a healthy and fair credit and consumer protection market in SA through influencing policy and legislation as well as empowering consumers with information about their rights and obligations.

Topics of discussion include: pressure being felt by consumers in a high interest rate environment; advice for helping consumers to better manage their debt; and how to claw back and clear one’s credit record. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

PODCAST | What does SA’s international trade future look like given tension with US?

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics
National
3 days ago

PODCAST | Yellow Door Energy to spend nearly $1bn on SA renewable projects

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mohamed Madhi, country director for SA at Yellow Door Energy
Business
5 days ago

PODCAST | Unpacking Liberty’s claim stats for 2022

The Standard Bank-owned group paid out R6.98bn in retail claims in 2022 to about 31,808 individuals and their beneficiaries
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Popular Articles

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank expected to keep tightening the screws on ...

Economy

Digital platforms on back burner at half of Africa’s banks

Economy

Partnership to improve cross-border payment of stock exchanges in Africa

Economy

WATCH: Russian weapons claim torpedoes the rand

Economy

Business confidence edges higher in September after 2017 low in August

Economy

Related Articles

State proposes movable assets as collateral for SMME loans

Business

DAVID FURLONGER: Deliver us from dealers

Opinion

How gamble moved Edgars from business rescue to expansion

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Consumers under siege from ‘self-inflicted wounds’

Features / Cover Story