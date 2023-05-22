The JSE was slightly weaker amid mixed global peers
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
Managing credit in a high interest rate economic environment is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association (Sacrra).
The discussion centres on the deepening consumer credit crisis in the country and ways in which ordinary South Africans can manage this.
As the former consumer goods & services ombud, Mphahlele considers herself a consumer champion.
Join the discussion:
She says rising interest rates have put consumers, already under pressure after the pandemic years, in even more difficult situations.
She speaks about a healthy and fair credit and consumer protection market in SA through influencing policy and legislation as well as empowering consumers with information about their rights and obligations.
Topics of discussion include: pressure being felt by consumers in a high interest rate environment; advice for helping consumers to better manage their debt; and how to claw back and clear one’s credit record.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Managing consumer credit in uncertain times
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
